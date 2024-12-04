Ingalls & Snyder LLC Invests $1.27 Million in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 29,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,265,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Capri by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after buying an additional 3,540 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Capri by 1,580.1% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,492 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Capri by 35.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Capri by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,806 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Capri by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPRI opened at $22.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of -7.47, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.93. Capri Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $18.70 and a fifty-two week high of $51.23.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CPRI shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Capri from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Capri from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Citigroup cut Capri from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Capri from $42.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Capri from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Capri currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.20.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

