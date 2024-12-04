Insider Buying: Greenwave Technology Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWAV) CEO Acquires $248,821.32 in Stock

Greenwave Technology Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWAV – Get Free Report) CEO Danny Meeks bought 377,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.66 per share, for a total transaction of $248,821.32. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,122,695 shares in the company, valued at $1,400,978.70. This trade represents a 21.60 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Greenwave Technology Solutions Stock Performance
Greenwave Technology Solutions stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.76. 32,385,241 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,578,904. Greenwave Technology Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.29 and a 52 week high of $154.50. The firm has a market cap of $17.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.52.
About Greenwave Technology Solutions
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Greenwave Technology Solutions
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Tesla Poised to Hit Record Highs This Holiday Season
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- The Salesforce Rally is Just Getting Started: Here’s Why
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- 3 Chip and Data Center Stocks That Can Keep Rising in 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Greenwave Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenwave Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.