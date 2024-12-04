Insider Buying: Greenwave Technology Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWAV) CEO Acquires $248,821.32 in Stock

Greenwave Technology Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWAV – Get Free Report) CEO Danny Meeks bought 377,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.66 per share, for a total transaction of $248,821.32. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,122,695 shares in the company, valued at $1,400,978.70. This trade represents a 21.60 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Greenwave Technology Solutions Stock Performance

Greenwave Technology Solutions stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.76. 32,385,241 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,578,904. Greenwave Technology Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.29 and a 52 week high of $154.50. The firm has a market cap of $17.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.52.

About Greenwave Technology Solutions

Featured Stories

Greenwave Technology Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates metal recycling facilities in Virginia, Ohio, and North Carolina. The company collects, classifies, and processes appliances, construction materials, end-of-life vehicles, boats, and industrial machinery. It is also involved in the purchasing and sale of processed and unprocessed scrap metals; and operation of automotive shredders.

