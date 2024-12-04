Insider Selling: Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) CEO Sells 7,500 Shares of Stock

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLDGet Free Report) CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 7,500 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $75,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 886,654 shares in the company, valued at $8,884,273.08. This represents a 0.84 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Amicus Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FOLD traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.79. 2,068,442 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,688,662. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.02 and a 1 year high of $14.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FOLD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Amicus Therapeutics from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amicus Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 23,964,044 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $255,936,000 after buying an additional 2,856,101 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 1,758.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,894,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792,277 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 13,003,363 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $128,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,084 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Amicus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,530,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 141.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,037,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,489 shares during the period.

About Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant; and Pombiliti + Opfolda, for the treatment of late onset.

