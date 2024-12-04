Insider Selling: Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Director Sells 1,146 Shares of Stock

Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) Director Charles M. Diker sold 1,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.83, for a total transaction of $99,507.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,906 shares in the company, valued at $1,728,437.98. This represents a 5.44 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Loews stock opened at $85.98 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 0.83. Loews Co. has a 1-year low of $67.20 and a 1-year high of $87.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.32%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Loews from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Loews by 77.9% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 525,920 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,307,000 after purchasing an additional 230,231 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of Loews by 92.9% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 477,484 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,745,000 after purchasing an additional 229,956 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Loews by 106.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 353,160 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,338,000 after purchasing an additional 182,009 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Loews during the 2nd quarter valued at $13,379,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Loews by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,673,906 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $199,858,000 after purchasing an additional 161,810 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.33% of the company’s stock.

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

