Insider Selling: Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) CFO Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 2,000 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $189,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,456,840. The trade was a 11.49 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Kenneth Stillwell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 25th, Kenneth Stillwell sold 5,792 shares of Pegasystems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.15, for a total value of $458,436.80.

On Tuesday, October 1st, Kenneth Stillwell sold 1,000 shares of Pegasystems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.17, for a total value of $73,170.00.

Pegasystems stock traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $95.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 482,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,026. The firm has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.72 and a beta of 1.09. Pegasystems Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.07 and a twelve month high of $97.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.29.

Pegasystems ( NASDAQ:PEGA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. Pegasystems had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 37.83%. The firm had revenue of $325.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. Pegasystems’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Pegasystems Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.76%.

PEGA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Pegasystems from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Pegasystems from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Pegasystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.90.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Pegasystems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,968,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Pegasystems by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 819,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,895,000 after buying an additional 25,901 shares in the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP increased its position in Pegasystems by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 683,939 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,399,000 after acquiring an additional 49,861 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Pegasystems by 104.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 554,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,381,000 after acquiring an additional 283,508 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 6.9% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 533,948 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,304,000 after purchasing an additional 34,416 shares in the last quarter. 46.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pegasystems Company Profile

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Infinity, a software portfolio comprising of Pega Customer Decision Hub, a real-time AI-powered decision engine to enhance customer acquisition and experiences across inbound, outbound, and paid media channels; Pega Customer Service to anticipate customer needs, connect customers to people and systems, and automate customer interactions to evolve the customer service experience, as well as to allow enterprises to deliver interactions across channels and enhance employee productivity; and Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for increasing efficiency of clients’ processes and workflows.

