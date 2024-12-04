Insider Selling: Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) CAO Sells 211 Shares of Stock

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) CAO Matthew C. Banks sold 211 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.65, for a total value of $14,696.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,053 shares in the company, valued at $491,241.45. This represents a 2.90 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

ROKU stock traded down $1.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.69. The stock had a trading volume of 4,170,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,413,667. Roku, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.33 and a twelve month high of $108.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.50.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.29. Roku had a negative net margin of 4.42% and a negative return on equity of 7.22%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.33) earnings per share. Roku’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROKU. Raelipskie Partnership acquired a new position in Roku during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Roku during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. GS Investments Inc. grew its position in Roku by 33.4% during the third quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Roku by 123.4% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roku during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ROKU. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Roku in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Roku from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a report on Thursday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Roku from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Roku from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roku currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.62.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

