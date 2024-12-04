Insider Selling: SoundThinking, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) CEO Sells 935 Shares of Stock

SoundThinking, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI – Get Free Report) CEO Ralph A. Clark sold 935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.31, for a total transaction of $12,444.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 528,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,032,804.35. This represents a 0.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
SoundThinking Stock Performance
NASDAQ SSTI opened at $13.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.05. SoundThinking, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.33 and a twelve month high of $26.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.58 million, a PE ratio of -111.57 and a beta of 1.19.
SoundThinking (NASDAQ:SSTI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $26.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.20 million. SoundThinking had a negative return on equity of 8.74% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SoundThinking, Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of SoundThinking
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts have recently issued reports on SSTI shares. JMP Securities decreased their price target on SoundThinking from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded SoundThinking to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on SoundThinking from $17.50 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.20.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SSTI
SoundThinking Company Profile
SoundThinking, Inc, a public safety technology company that provides transformative solutions and strategic advisory services for law enforcement and civic leadership. Its SafetySmart Platform, an integrated suite of data-driven tools that enable law enforcement and community violence prevention and health organizations to be efficient in public safety outcomes.
