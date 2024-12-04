Insider Selling: SoundThinking, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) CEO Sells 935 Shares of Stock

SoundThinking, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI – Get Free Report) CEO Ralph A. Clark sold 935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.31, for a total transaction of $12,444.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 528,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,032,804.35. This represents a 0.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

SoundThinking Stock Performance

NASDAQ SSTI opened at $13.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.05. SoundThinking, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.33 and a twelve month high of $26.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.58 million, a PE ratio of -111.57 and a beta of 1.19.

Get SoundThinking alerts:

SoundThinking (NASDAQ:SSTI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $26.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.20 million. SoundThinking had a negative return on equity of 8.74% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SoundThinking, Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of SoundThinking

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of SoundThinking by 245.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 17,591 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN acquired a new stake in SoundThinking during the third quarter worth about $5,354,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in SoundThinking by 4.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 197,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after acquiring an additional 8,078 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in SoundThinking by 61.9% in the 3rd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 51,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 19,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in SoundThinking by 145.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 8,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 5,236 shares in the last quarter. 60.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SSTI shares. JMP Securities decreased their price target on SoundThinking from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded SoundThinking to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on SoundThinking from $17.50 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.20.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SSTI

SoundThinking Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SoundThinking, Inc, a public safety technology company that provides transformative solutions and strategic advisory services for law enforcement and civic leadership. Its SafetySmart Platform, an integrated suite of data-driven tools that enable law enforcement and community violence prevention and health organizations to be efficient in public safety outcomes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SoundThinking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoundThinking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.