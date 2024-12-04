Insider Selling: The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSE:GLU) Insider Sells 4,275 Shares of Stock

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSE:GLU – Get Free Report) insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 4,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.40, for a total value of $215,460.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 71,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,614,940. This represents a 5.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Price Performance
Shares of GLU opened at $16.37 on Wednesday. The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust has a one year low of $12.91 and a one year high of $17.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.26.
The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th.
About The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust
The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies involved to a substantial extent in providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, or water and infrastructure operations, and in equity securities including preferred securities of companies in other industries, in each case in such securities that are expected to pay periodic dividends.
