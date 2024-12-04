Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) Short Interest Up 7.9% in November

Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,320,000 shares, an increase of 7.9% from the October 31st total of 2,150,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 272,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.5 days. Currently, 7.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on Integer from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Integer from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Integer from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Integer from $150.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Integer in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.00.

ITGR stock opened at $141.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $131.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.78. Integer has a 12 month low of $86.42 and a 12 month high of $142.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.07. Integer had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 6.70%. The business had revenue of $431.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.59 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Integer will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Integer by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 223 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Integer by 8,933.3% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 271 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Integer by 3,688.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 341 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Integer by 60.9% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 375 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Integer during the second quarter worth approximately $110,000. Institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, non-vascular, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

