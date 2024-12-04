Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) EVP Sells $41,072.00 in Stock

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) EVP Michael J. Mcbreen sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total transaction of $41,072.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,357,357.12. This represents a 2.94 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Integra LifeSciences Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of IART stock opened at $24.63 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $16.81 and a 52 week high of $45.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.92 and a 200-day moving average of $23.94.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The life sciences company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Integra LifeSciences had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $380.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IART shares. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Integra LifeSciences in a research note on Monday. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research raised shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $26.00 to $18.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Institutional Trading of Integra LifeSciences

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Integra LifeSciences by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,421 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 181.1% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 124,887 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $4,427,000 after buying an additional 80,463 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Integra LifeSciences by 50.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 113,000 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $3,293,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 34,034 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 2,965 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

About Integra LifeSciences

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care, and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

Featured Stories

