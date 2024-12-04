Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Buys 25,109 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP – Free Report) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 412,295 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,109 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $9,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BSJP. Insight Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 33,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 17,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 19,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. Finally, Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 18,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:BSJP opened at $23.12 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $22.62 and a one year high of $23.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.06.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.1237 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. BSJP was launched on Sep 27, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

