Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Purchases 8,687 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182,494 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,687 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC owned about 0.19% of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF worth $8,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 126.7% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Finally, First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000.

XLG stock opened at $50.27 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a twelve month low of $36.06 and a twelve month high of $50.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.46 and its 200-day moving average is $46.52. The company has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.08.

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

