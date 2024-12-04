Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Sells 3,472 Shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC decreased its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 381,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,472 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC owned about 0.14% of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $10,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great Waters Wealth Management boosted its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 14.9% during the third quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management now owns 3,895,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,220,000 after acquiring an additional 505,162 shares during the last quarter. waypoint wealth counsel boosted its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. waypoint wealth counsel now owns 36,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 29,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $26,674,000. Finally, Evernest Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC now owns 176,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,779,000 after purchasing an additional 7,222 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $25.90 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.82. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $23.24 and a 52-week high of $27.33.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

