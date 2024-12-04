Inuvo (NYSE:INUV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, Maxim Group raised shares of Inuvo to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th.

Shares of NYSE INUV opened at $0.32 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $44.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.27. Inuvo has a one year low of $0.19 and a one year high of $0.57.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Inuvo by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,495,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 46,290 shares during the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Inuvo by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 4,234,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 279,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Inuvo by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,069,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 73,682 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.36% of the company’s stock.

Inuvo, Inc engages in the advertising technology and services business primarily in the United States. It sells information technology solutions to brands, agencies, and large consolidators of advertising demand (platforms). Its platforms optimize the purchase and placement of advertising in real time.

