Invenomic Capital Management LP Boosts Stake in Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK)

Invenomic Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK – Free Report) (TSE:NDM) by 145.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,997,729 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,145,767 shares during the quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP owned approximately 1.30% of Northern Dynasty Minerals worth $2,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smith Anglin Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 105,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG boosted its stake in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 500,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 180,000 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 673.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,227,304 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 1,068,704 shares in the last quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 40.0% in the third quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 1,400,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herr Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 10.7% in the second quarter. Herr Investment Group LLC now owns 10,330,688 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,204,000 after buying an additional 999,891 shares in the last quarter. 10.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Price Performance

Shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals stock opened at $0.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $246.92 million, a P/E ratio of -11.48 and a beta of 0.55. Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. has a 12 month low of $0.23 and a 12 month high of $0.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on NAK shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Northern Dynasty Minerals in a report on Sunday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals from $0.80 to $1.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th.

About Northern Dynasty Minerals

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Pebble Copper-Gold-Molybdenum-Silver-Rhenium project comprising 1,840 mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 274 square miles located in southwest Alaska, the United States.

