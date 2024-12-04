Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 389,375 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 100% from the previous session’s volume of 195,084 shares.The stock last traded at $18.40 and had previously closed at $18.39.

Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.26.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 67,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 3,187 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 500.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 103,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 86,430 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $793,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 55.5% in the 3rd quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC now owns 156,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 55,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 204,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,794,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (PHB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the RAFI Bonds US High Yield 1-10 index. The fund tracks a fundamental-weighted index of high-yield US corporate bonds that must be rated between B3\u002FB- and Ba1\u002FBB+. PHB was launched on Nov 15, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

