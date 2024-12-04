Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB) Sets New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $106.72 and last traded at $106.63, with a volume of 947 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $105.93.

Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.77 and a beta of 1.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 240.0% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Elevation Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $9,251,000. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 13.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 8,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 9,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period.

Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

