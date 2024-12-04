Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA) Declares $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 2nd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0291 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 17th.

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Stock Down 0.2 %

OIA stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $6.63. 58,469 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,705. Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust has a 1-year low of $6.04 and a 1-year high of $6.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.69 and a 200-day moving average of $6.51.

Get Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust alerts:

About Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.