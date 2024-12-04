Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA) Declares $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 2nd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0291 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 17th.
Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Stock Down 0.2 %
OIA stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $6.63. 58,469 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,705. Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust has a 1-year low of $6.04 and a 1-year high of $6.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.69 and a 200-day moving average of $6.51.
About Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust
