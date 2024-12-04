Invesco Municipal Trust (VKQ) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 17th

Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, December 2nd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0628 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, December 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 17th.
Invesco Municipal Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.8% per year over the last three years.
Invesco Municipal Trust Price Performance
VKQ stock opened at $10.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.05. Invesco Municipal Trust has a twelve month low of $9.15 and a twelve month high of $10.47.
Invesco Municipal Trust Company Profile
Invesco Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.
