Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 2nd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0667 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 17th.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 13.5% per year over the last three years.

Shares of VPV traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.27. The stock had a trading volume of 137,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,369. Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $9.72 and a 12-month high of $11.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.15 and its 200 day moving average is $10.97.

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 56,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $618,762.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,826,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,124,224.05. This represents a 1.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold 253,434 shares of company stock worth $2,790,263 over the last ninety days.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

