Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS) Hits New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $52.38 and last traded at $52.18, with a volume of 5943 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $52.31.
The stock has a market cap of $615.84 million, a P/E ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.97.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.207 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This is an increase from Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%.
About Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF
The Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (IUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Invesco Strategic US index. The fund tracks an index of stocks from large US firms. The index determines firm size by fundamental metrics and also screens by quality metrics IUS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.
