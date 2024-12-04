Investment Management Corp of Ontario Purchases 2,600 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Investment Management Corp of Ontario lifted its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 41.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,891 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Investment Management Corp of Ontario’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $3,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 88.9% during the 3rd quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 68 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter worth about $29,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 87 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 102.3% during the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SHW opened at $395.37 on Wednesday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $278.45 and a 52-week high of $400.42. The company has a market capitalization of $99.58 billion, a PE ratio of 39.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $379.49 and a 200-day moving average of $348.47.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by ($0.19). Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 74.45% and a net margin of 11.09%. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.20 EPS. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.715 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.49%.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 15,770 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.92, for a total transaction of $6,275,198.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,621,253.60. The trade was a 35.06 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Gregory P. Sofish sold 2,565 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.63, for a total value of $971,185.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,396,349.27. The trade was a 28.84 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SHW. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $455.00 to $446.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $396.47.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

