iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT) Trading 0.3% Higher – What’s Next?

iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $56.36 and last traded at $55.21. Approximately 30,337,331 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 33,846,176 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.03.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.33.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IBIT. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust during the third quarter worth $323,337,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 1,657.7% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,636,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,014,000 after acquiring an additional 2,486,608 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP boosted its holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 188.1% in the second quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 3,392,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,831,000 after acquiring an additional 2,215,107 shares during the last quarter. Aristeia Capital L.L.C. boosted its holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 47.2% in the second quarter. Aristeia Capital L.L.C. now owns 5,940,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust in the second quarter valued at about $56,965,000.

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

