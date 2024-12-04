iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Purchased by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 210,023 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,058 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $13,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 104.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $61,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 49,900.0% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000.

Shares of DGRO opened at $64.49 on Wednesday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $51.77 and a 1-year high of $65.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.65.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

