iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Reaches New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $606.62 and last traded at $606.05, with a volume of 456747 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $605.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $523.75 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $586.95 and its 200-day moving average is $562.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IVV. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 139.3% during the third quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $42,000.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

