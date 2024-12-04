iShares iBonds 1-5 Year Corporate Ladder ETF (NYSEARCA:LDRC) Declares $0.09 Dividend

iShares iBonds 1-5 Year Corporate Ladder ETF (NYSEARCA:LDRC – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, December 2nd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.0901 per share on Friday, December 6th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 3rd.

iShares iBonds 1-5 Year Corporate Ladder ETF Price Performance

LDRC opened at $25.00 on Wednesday. iShares iBonds 1-5 Year Corporate Ladder ETF has a 52 week low of $24.93 and a 52 week high of $25.10.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds 1-5 Year Corporate Ladder ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds 1-5 Year Corporate Ladder ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.