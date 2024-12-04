iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Holdings Lowered by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 14.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 107,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,796 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $11,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $48,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1,323.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

SHV stock opened at $110.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.34. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $109.85 and a 52 week high of $110.64.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.416 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd.

(Free Report)

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.