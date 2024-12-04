iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Shares Acquired by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 13.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,673 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,145 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.06% of iShares S&P 100 ETF worth $7,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 31,481.5% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 374,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,750,000 after buying an additional 373,685 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $545,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $36,855,000. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 390.5% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 159,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,254,000 after acquiring an additional 127,304 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,417,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,310,000 after acquiring an additional 95,510 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 100 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of OEF opened at $292.38 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $282.25 and its 200-day moving average is $270.48. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $213.40 and a 12-month high of $292.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.04.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.