Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 939,100 shares, a decline of 9.4% from the October 31st total of 1,036,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,173.9 days.
Isuzu Motors Trading Down 7.3 %
Shares of OTCMKTS ISUZF opened at $12.51 on Wednesday. Isuzu Motors has a 52 week low of $11.03 and a 52 week high of $14.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.08.
About Isuzu Motors
