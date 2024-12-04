Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 939,100 shares, a decline of 9.4% from the October 31st total of 1,036,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,173.9 days.

Isuzu Motors Trading Down 7.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS ISUZF opened at $12.51 on Wednesday. Isuzu Motors has a 52 week low of $11.03 and a 52 week high of $14.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.08.

About Isuzu Motors

Isuzu Motors Limited manufactures and sells commercial vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and diesel engines and components worldwide. Its products include heavy and medium duty trucks and buses, and light-duty trucks; passenger pickup vehicles, pickup trucks, and SUVs; and marine and industrial engines.

