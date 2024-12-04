Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Buys Shares of 44 Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 44 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,548 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 468 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 20.5% during the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Sunburst Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.3% during the third quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 566 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.2% in the third quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LMT. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $675.00 to $665.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $635.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $519.00 to $626.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Melius Research upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $560.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $611.00.

Lockheed Martin Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of LMT stock opened at $516.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $122.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $566.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $530.55. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $413.92 and a twelve month high of $618.95.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $6.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.50 by $0.34. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 101.44%. The company had revenue of $17.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.94 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $3.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.15. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 47.79%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.