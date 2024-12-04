Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Has $40,000 Holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. trimmed its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Free Report) by 48.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 854 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Get Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF alerts:

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of LIT stock opened at $44.37 on Wednesday. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a twelve month low of $34.65 and a twelve month high of $52.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.10. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.31.

About Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.