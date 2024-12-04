Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Trims Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lowered its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 96.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 174 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,932 shares during the quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $85,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 689,939 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $338,948,000 after acquiring an additional 9,727 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 63.6% during the third quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 8,160 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,009,000 after purchasing an additional 3,172 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 76.0% during the third quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 5,451 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 148.7% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 13,673 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,718,000 after purchasing an additional 8,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2,305.5% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 4,811 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after buying an additional 4,611 shares during the period. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $520.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $525.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $466.00 to $549.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $440.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $535.00 to $561.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $536.61.

In related news, General Counsel Gary Loeb sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.00, for a total transaction of $142,500.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 1,595 shares in the company, valued at $757,625. This represents a 15.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 238 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.50, for a total value of $113,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,629,115. The trade was a 4.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 51,023 shares of company stock worth $26,384,247. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $541.71 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $512.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $471.53. The company has a market capitalization of $192.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.38. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $304.50 and a 12 month high of $552.00.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.51% and a return on equity of 13.41%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

