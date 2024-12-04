Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Trims Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lessened its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 99.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 235 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 24,000 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Shellback Capital LP raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Shellback Capital LP now owns 20,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,525,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at approximately $834,000. Maj Invest Holding A S raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 676,098 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $166,645,000 after buying an additional 2,202 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,923,000. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific by 190.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,430 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 2,905 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $236.97 on Wednesday. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $218.55 and a fifty-two week high of $258.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $239.81 and a 200 day moving average of $238.36.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.03). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 27.33%. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be given a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 49.22%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $277.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.80.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

