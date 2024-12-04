ITM Power (LON:ITM) Sets New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

ITM Power Plc (LON:ITM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 32.20 ($0.41) and last traded at GBX 34.50 ($0.44), with a volume of 1800714 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 33.66 ($0.43).
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of ITM Power from GBX 60 ($0.76) to GBX 59 ($0.75) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th.
Check Out Our Latest Report on ITM Power
ITM Power Stock Performance
Insider Buying and Selling at ITM Power
In other news, insider Andy Allen acquired 658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 46 ($0.58) per share, for a total transaction of £302.68 ($383.53). Also, insider Simon Bourne acquired 60,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 42 ($0.53) per share, with a total value of £25,252.92 ($31,998.12). In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 61,497 shares of company stock worth $2,585,637. 48.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About ITM Power
ITM Power Plc designs and manufactures proton exchange membrane (PEM) electrolysers in the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, rest of Europe, and the United States. The company’s product portfolio comprises TRIDENT, an PEM electrolysers stack technology; NEPTUNE, a 2MW plug and play electrolyser for small to mid-size projects; and POSEIDON, a 20 MW electrolysis process module for large-scale projects.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than ITM Power
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- Tesla Poised to Hit Record Highs This Holiday Season
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- The Salesforce Rally is Just Getting Started: Here’s Why
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Chip and Data Center Stocks That Can Keep Rising in 2025
Receive News & Ratings for ITM Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITM Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.