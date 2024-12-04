Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Free Report) by 10.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,135,474 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after buying an additional 106,402 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned approximately 1.20% of Foot Locker worth $29,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Foot Locker by 116.0% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,365 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Foot Locker by 156.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,616 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Foot Locker in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the third quarter worth about $47,000.

Foot Locker Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of NYSE FL opened at $24.17 on Wednesday. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.47 and a 1-year high of $35.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Foot Locker in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised Foot Locker from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Foot Locker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.87.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

