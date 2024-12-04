Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Sells 196,919 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 524,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196,919 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $60,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NBIX. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 34.1% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 3.8% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 46.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 2,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 16.8% during the second quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Insider Transactions at Neurocrine Biosciences

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Jude Onyia sold 2,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.29, for a total value of $294,381.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,951,054.21. This represents a 13.11 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NBIX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $131.00 to $159.00 in a report on Thursday, August 29th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $128.00 to $114.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.91.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences Price Performance

NBIX stock opened at $125.44 on Wednesday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.95 and a 12 month high of $157.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $119.60 and its 200 day moving average is $131.25. The company has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a PE ratio of 33.63 and a beta of 0.34.

Neurocrine Biosciences Profile

(Free Report)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington’s disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.