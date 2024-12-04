Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $156.50.

Several research firms have commented on J. Benchmark lowered shares of Jacobs Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $152.00 price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $166.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in J. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. now owns 8,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 7.3% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 3.5% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 24,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,199,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Jacobs Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,205,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its position in Jacobs Solutions by 79.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 18,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after purchasing an additional 8,076 shares during the period. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Jacobs Solutions stock opened at $138.00 on Wednesday. Jacobs Solutions has a twelve month low of $104.90 and a twelve month high of $150.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $141.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.42. The firm has a market cap of $17.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.70.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.71). The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 5.16%. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Jacobs Solutions will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 25th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 25th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.33%.

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

