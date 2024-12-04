Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J) Given Outperform Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $152.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark cut shares of Jacobs Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $166.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised Jacobs Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Jacobs Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.50.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Down 1.3 %

Jacobs Solutions stock opened at $138.00 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $141.10 and a 200-day moving average of $142.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Jacobs Solutions has a twelve month low of $104.90 and a twelve month high of $150.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.70.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.71). The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Jacobs Solutions will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 25th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 25th. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 18.33%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jacobs Solutions

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in J. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Jacobs Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 427.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 44.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its position in Jacobs Solutions by 394.9% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in Jacobs Solutions during the third quarter worth about $42,000. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Jacobs Solutions

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

Featured Articles

