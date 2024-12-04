Janus Henderson Group PLC Acquires 11,189 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,751,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,189 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $341,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in ONEOK by 9,439.9% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,230,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $294,440,000 after acquiring an additional 3,197,121 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in ONEOK by 3.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,480,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,593,023,000 after acquiring an additional 661,854 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in ONEOK in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,957,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its stake in ONEOK by 3,648.4% in the second quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 514,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,995,000 after acquiring an additional 501,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in ONEOK by 3,137.6% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 405,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 392,644 shares in the last quarter. 69.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at ONEOK

In other news, Director Pattye L. Moore sold 3,379 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total value of $310,901.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of ONEOK from $88.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of ONEOK from $99.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho raised shares of ONEOK to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of ONEOK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $111.00 in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of ONEOK from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.00.

ONEOK Stock Up 0.1 %

OKE stock opened at $110.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $64.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.12, a P/E/G ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $101.36 and its 200 day moving average is $90.52. ONEOK, Inc. has a one year low of $65.49 and a one year high of $118.07.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 16.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.85%.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

