Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $172.12 Million Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,149,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 40,527 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $172,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 338.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 42,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,354,000 after purchasing an additional 32,942 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 114.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,183,000 after buying an additional 4,234 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 20,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,802,000 after buying an additional 4,579 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 6.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 9.6% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on COF. Barclays upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Kara West sold 721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.73, for a total value of $133,190.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,388,374.17. This trade represents a 5.28 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Zamsky sold 10,541 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.26, for a total transaction of $2,005,530.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,038,465.32. This represents a 28.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,007 shares of company stock valued at $4,982,647 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Capital One Financial Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE COF opened at $187.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $168.10 and its 200-day moving average is $150.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Capital One Financial Co. has a one year low of $112.64 and a one year high of $198.30.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.81. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 9.00%. The business had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.54 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.66%.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

