Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $284.89 Million Stock Position in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Free Report) by 169.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,305,368 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,967,436 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $284,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ryanair by 28.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ryanair by 256.0% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 299 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ryanair by 7.8% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,017,000 after purchasing an additional 3,109 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in Ryanair by 19.8% in the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 571,477 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $66,543,000 after buying an additional 94,393 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Ryanair by 66.1% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,596 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. 43.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ryanair alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RYAAY. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ryanair to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Barclays upgraded shares of Ryanair from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Ryanair from $149.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.67.

Ryanair Stock Performance

RYAAY stock opened at $44.53 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $24.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.51. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $36.96 and a 1-year high of $60.29.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The transportation company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.91 by ($0.09). Ryanair had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.88 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ryanair Holdings plc will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Ryanair Profile

(Free Report)

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYAAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryanair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryanair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.