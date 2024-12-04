Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI) Short Interest Down 12.7% in November

Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,310,000 shares, a decline of 12.7% from the October 31st total of 15,240,000 shares. Approximately 9.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,320,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.7 days.
Shares of Janus International Group stock traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, reaching $7.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,127,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,012,042. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 0.91. Janus International Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.68 and a fifty-two week high of $15.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.06.
Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.09). Janus International Group had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 21.10%. The business had revenue of $230.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Janus International Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Janus International Group will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on JBI shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut Janus International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Wolfe Research cut Janus International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Janus International Group from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Janus International Group from $12.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Janus International Group from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.25.
Janus International Group, Inc manufacturers and supplies turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. The company offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage moveable additional storage structures units, and other solutions.
