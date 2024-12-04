Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI) Short Interest Down 12.7% in November

Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,310,000 shares, a decline of 12.7% from the October 31st total of 15,240,000 shares. Approximately 9.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,320,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.7 days.

Janus International Group Stock Performance

Shares of Janus International Group stock traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, reaching $7.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,127,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,012,042. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 0.91. Janus International Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.68 and a fifty-two week high of $15.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.06.

Get Janus International Group alerts:

Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.09). Janus International Group had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 21.10%. The business had revenue of $230.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Janus International Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Janus International Group will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Janus International Group

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBI. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Janus International Group by 854.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 182,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 163,711 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Janus International Group by 21.5% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,224,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,381,000 after acquiring an additional 216,382 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus International Group in the third quarter valued at $8,256,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Janus International Group by 334.8% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 120,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 92,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bernzott Capital Advisors boosted its position in Janus International Group by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 693,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,010,000 after buying an additional 171,038 shares during the last quarter. 88.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on JBI shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut Janus International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Wolfe Research cut Janus International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Janus International Group from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Janus International Group from $12.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Janus International Group from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.25.

Read Our Latest Report on JBI

Janus International Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Janus International Group, Inc manufacturers and supplies turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. The company offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage moveable additional storage structures units, and other solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Janus International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.