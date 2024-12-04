Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX) CEO David Alan Campbell Sells 15,000 Shares

Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Free Report) CEO David Alan Campbell sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $1,005,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 242,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,217,618. The trade was a 5.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

David Alan Campbell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 25th, David Alan Campbell sold 25,000 shares of Janux Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total value of $1,290,000.00.

On Monday, October 28th, David Alan Campbell sold 25,000 shares of Janux Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.54, for a total value of $1,338,500.00.

On Friday, September 27th, David Alan Campbell sold 25,000 shares of Janux Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.31, for a total value of $1,157,750.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:JANX opened at $59.86 on Wednesday. Janux Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.79 and a 52-week high of $71.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.16 and a beta of 3.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.72.

Janux Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:JANX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.18). Janux Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 10.47% and a negative net margin of 463.91%. The firm had revenue of $0.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 million. Janux Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 82.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Janux Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Janux Therapeutics by 64.5% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 7,442 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Janux Therapeutics by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 7,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 2,419 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Janux Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $940,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Janux Therapeutics by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 662,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,107,000 after buying an additional 38,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Janux Therapeutics by 496.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 174,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,907,000 after buying an additional 144,883 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JANX. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 7th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Janux Therapeutics from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group assumed coverage on Janux Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Janux Therapeutics from $70.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.90.

Janux Therapeutics Company Profile

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies based on Tumor Activated T Cell Engagers (TRACTr) and Tumor Activated Immunomodulators (TRACIr) platforms technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's clinical candidates comprise JANX007, a prostate-specific membrane antigen or PSMA-TRACTr, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial in adults for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) and the vasculature of other tumors; and JANX008, an epidermal growth factor receptor or EGFR-TRACTr that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple solid cancers, including colorectal cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, non-small cell lung cancer, and renal cell carcinoma.

