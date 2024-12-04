Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX) CEO David Alan Campbell Sells 15,000 Shares

Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANXGet Free Report) CEO David Alan Campbell sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $1,005,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 242,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,217,618. The trade was a 5.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

David Alan Campbell also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, November 25th, David Alan Campbell sold 25,000 shares of Janux Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total value of $1,290,000.00.
  • On Monday, October 28th, David Alan Campbell sold 25,000 shares of Janux Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.54, for a total value of $1,338,500.00.
  • On Friday, September 27th, David Alan Campbell sold 25,000 shares of Janux Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.31, for a total value of $1,157,750.00.

Janux Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:JANX opened at $59.86 on Wednesday. Janux Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.79 and a 52-week high of $71.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.16 and a beta of 3.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.72.

Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANXGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.18). Janux Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 10.47% and a negative net margin of 463.91%. The firm had revenue of $0.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 million. Janux Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 82.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Janux Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Janux Therapeutics by 64.5% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 7,442 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Janux Therapeutics by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 7,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 2,419 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Janux Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $940,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Janux Therapeutics by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 662,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,107,000 after buying an additional 38,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Janux Therapeutics by 496.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 174,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,907,000 after buying an additional 144,883 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JANX. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 7th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Janux Therapeutics from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group assumed coverage on Janux Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Janux Therapeutics from $70.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.90.

Janux Therapeutics Company Profile

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies based on Tumor Activated T Cell Engagers (TRACTr) and Tumor Activated Immunomodulators (TRACIr) platforms technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's clinical candidates comprise JANX007, a prostate-specific membrane antigen or PSMA-TRACTr, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial in adults for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) and the vasculature of other tumors; and JANX008, an epidermal growth factor receptor or EGFR-TRACTr that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple solid cancers, including colorectal cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, non-small cell lung cancer, and renal cell carcinoma.

