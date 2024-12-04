Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) Stock

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 44.60% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Replimune Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Replimune Group from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Replimune Group from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Roth Capital raised shares of Replimune Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Replimune Group in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.29.

NASDAQ REPL opened at $13.14 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.11, a current ratio of 10.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Replimune Group has a 12-month low of $4.92 and a 12-month high of $17.00. The company has a market capitalization of $899.04 million, a PE ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.98 and its 200-day moving average is $10.11.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.07. Equities research analysts anticipate that Replimune Group will post -2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Konstantinos Xynos sold 7,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.78, for a total value of $78,111.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 109,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,184,560.30. The trade was a 6.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 8.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LMR Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 145.8% in the third quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 82,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 48,920 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 575.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,118,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,062,000 after buying an additional 2,656,173 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 282.2% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 72,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 53,313 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 63.2% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 185,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after buying an additional 71,867 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Replimune Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company's proprietary tumor-directed oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates are designed and intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of HSV-1 that expresses GALV-GP R(-) and human GM-CSF, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that has completed Phase II clinical trials for treating cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

