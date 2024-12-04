Jeffrey Hessekiel Sells 60,000 Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Stock

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total value of $2,200,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 486,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,823,783.53. This represents a 10.99 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Jeffrey Hessekiel also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, November 1st, Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 50,000 shares of Exelixis stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.13, for a total transaction of $1,706,500.00.
- On Monday, October 28th, Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 25,000 shares of Exelixis stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.39, for a total transaction of $709,750.00.
- On Monday, September 23rd, Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 25,000 shares of Exelixis stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.38, for a total transaction of $659,500.00.
Exelixis Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ EXEL opened at $35.26 on Wednesday. Exelixis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.20 and a 1-year high of $36.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.52.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exelixis
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in Exelixis in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Exelixis by 107.9% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,006 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Exelixis in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the third quarter worth about $61,000. 85.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms have recently commented on EXEL. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Exelixis from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Exelixis from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Exelixis from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Exelixis from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Exelixis in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Exelixis currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.44.
About Exelixis
Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.
