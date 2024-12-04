JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Short Interest Up 8.3% in November

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,670,000 shares, an increase of 8.3% from the October 31st total of 3,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,240,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days. Approximately 4.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

JFrog Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FROG traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.77. The company had a trading volume of 882,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,248,707. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.17 and its 200 day moving average is $31.47. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.06 and a beta of 0.94. JFrog has a 52 week low of $22.91 and a 52 week high of $48.81.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on FROG. Oppenheimer cut shares of JFrog from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on JFrog from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on JFrog from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on JFrog from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of JFrog from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.72.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CTO Yoav Landman sold 15,000 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 6,627,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,562,776. The trade was a 0.23 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 16,714 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total transaction of $471,501.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,010,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,354,075.59. This trade represents a 0.33 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 146,085 shares of company stock worth $4,381,669. Insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of JFrog

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JFrog in the third quarter valued at $29,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in JFrog in the 3rd quarter worth about $116,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in JFrog during the 2nd quarter worth about $187,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JFrog during the second quarter worth approximately $188,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of JFrog by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

About JFrog

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

