Jim Wassil Sells 8,000 Shares of Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) Stock

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) COO Jim Wassil sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.49, for a total transaction of $739,920.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 205,695 shares in the company, valued at $19,024,730.55. The trade was a 3.74 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Jim Wassil also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 1st, Jim Wassil sold 8,000 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.80, for a total value of $854,400.00.

Vaxcyte Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:PCVX opened at $90.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a PE ratio of -19.65 and a beta of 0.94. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.74 and a 12 month high of $121.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vaxcyte

Vaxcyte ( NASDAQ:PCVX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by $0.27. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.91) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCVX. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Vaxcyte in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 649.4% in the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vaxcyte by 1,007.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PCVX shares. Leerink Partners raised their price target on Vaxcyte from $106.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Vaxcyte from $101.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Vaxcyte in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Vaxcyte from $98.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Vaxcyte from $108.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Vaxcyte has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.50.

About Vaxcyte

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.

