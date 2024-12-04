John Hancock Income Securities Trust Announces Dividend of $0.20 (NYSE:JHS)

John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, December 2nd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.2017 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, December 31st. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th.

John Hancock Income Securities Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 20.2% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:JHS opened at $11.60 on Wednesday. John Hancock Income Securities Trust has a 52-week low of $10.39 and a 52-week high of $11.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.36.

About John Hancock Income Securities Trust

John Hancock Income Securities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It invests primarily in corporate and government bonds with average maturity of 7.57 years.

