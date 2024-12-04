John W. Swygert Sells 4,800 Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Stock

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) CEO John W. Swygert sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.60, for a total value of $492,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,945,320. The trade was a 9.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OLLI opened at $97.31 on Wednesday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.05 and a 1-year high of $104.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $94.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.85.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

Institutional Trading of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,871,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,866,000 after acquiring an additional 38,203 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,078,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,860,000 after purchasing an additional 9,492 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,050,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,106,000 after purchasing an additional 13,369 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 780,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,579,000 after purchasing an additional 41,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 772,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,052,000 after buying an additional 83,063 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on OLLI shares. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report on Friday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $113.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $102.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on OLLI

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.