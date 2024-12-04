John W. Swygert Sells 4,800 Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Stock

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) CEO John W. Swygert sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.60, for a total value of $492,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,945,320. The trade was a 9.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ OLLI opened at $97.31 on Wednesday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.05 and a 1-year high of $104.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $94.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.85.
Institutional Trading of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,871,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,866,000 after acquiring an additional 38,203 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,078,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,860,000 after purchasing an additional 9,492 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,050,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,106,000 after purchasing an additional 13,369 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 780,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,579,000 after purchasing an additional 41,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 772,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,052,000 after buying an additional 83,063 shares during the last quarter.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on OLLI
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile
Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Ollie’s Bargain Outlet
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Beyond NVIDIA: Top 5 Semiconductor Stocks to Watch for 2025
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Netflix Is On Track To Hit $1,000 By Christmas
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- UMAC Stock Climbs Amid Trump Jr. Appointment and Meme Stock Hype
Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.