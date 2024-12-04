Jose A. Briones Purchases 3,675 Shares of PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) Stock

PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT – Get Free Report) Director Jose A. Briones purchased 3,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.79 per share, with a total value of $24,953.25. Following the purchase, the director now owns 265,332 shares in the company, valued at $1,801,604.28. This represents a 1.40 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ:PNNT opened at $6.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. PennantPark Investment Co. has a 1 year low of $6.31 and a 1 year high of $8.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $438.16 million, a PE ratio of 39.47 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.15.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. PennantPark Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 564.74%.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PNNT. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered PennantPark Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Compass Point raised shares of PennantPark Investment from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of PennantPark Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.00.
PennantPark Investment Corporation, a business development company is a private equity fund specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in buildings and real estate, hotels, gaming and leisure, technology, telecommunications, transportation, information technology services, electronics, healthcare & pharmaceuticals, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy & Related Services and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, building materials, capital equipment, chemicals, plastics, & rubber, food & beverage, wholesale, manufacturing and basic industries and retail.
